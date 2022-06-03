English
    Xiaomi reshuffles India leadership for 'next era of growth'

    Alvin Tse, former Xiaomi Global founding member, POCO founding member, and former general manager at Xiaomi Indonesia, will take on a new role as general manager for Xiaomi India.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Xiaomi has announced an organisational reshuffle for Indian operations that it hopes will lead it into the next era of growth in the country.

    After seven years at the helm, Manu Kumar Jain transitioned into a new global role as group vice president last year. He will also be responsible for international strategy and international marketing and PR.

    In his absence, chief operating officer Muralikrishnan B, chief business officer Raghu Reddy, and chief financial officer Sameer BS Rao looked over the Indian business and will continue to do so independently.

    Alvin Tse, former Xiaomi Global founding member, POCO founding member, and former general manager at Xiaomi Indonesia, will take over a new role as general manager for Xiaomi India.

    Xiaomi says that Alvin has helped the company expand into global markets, and will join the Indian team to map out the next areas of growth. He has worked across four of the largest smartphone and internet markets around the world.

    Anuj Sharma, former country director at POCO, will join the Xiaomi leadership team as chief marketing officer. His role will require him to spearhead all brand and marketing strategy for India.

    Xiaomi said that it hopes to stay true to its philosophy and goals for the Indian market with the new leadership team.
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 01:13 pm
