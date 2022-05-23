English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Xiaomi partners with Lecia for flagship smartphone arriving in July, presumably the Xiaomi 12 Ultra

    Xiaomi will likely launch the Ultra model in the 12 series in China first before it heads to international and Indian markets.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 23, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

    Xiaomi has officially announced its partnership with German camera maker Lecia. The first flagship smartphone to take advantage of this partnership is expected to launch in July this year. While there is no confirmation about the smartphone in question, it will likely be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

    Xiaomi will likely launch the Ultra model in the 12 series in China first before it heads to international and Indian markets. Xiaomi took to social media to announce its partnership with Lecia.

    Xiaomi Founder and CEO said: “Xiaomi focuses on creating the ultimate user experience and has always hoped to explore the capabilities of smartphone photography to the extreme. Xiaomi and Leica agree with each other's pursuits and ideas" and their cooperation involves optical design as well as "tuning aesthetic orientations”.

    The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is set to debut in July 2022 as the fourth smartphone in the line-up. So far, the company has launched the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12X globally. However, Indian audiences were only treated to the Xiaomi 12 Pro (Review), so you can expect the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to launch in India as well.

    As of now, there is no information about the depth and scale of Xiaomi’s partnership with Lecia. Whether Xiaomi will only use a few Lecia filters in the camera app or if it will be a full-fledged partnership with co-developed hardware and software. Lecia currently partners with Huawei for co-developed camera hardware and software on the company’s flagship smartphones.



