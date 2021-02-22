Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro, Mi Portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India: Check Price, features

Xiaomi has launched a new set of Bluetooth earphones and a portable Bluetooth speaker in India. The new Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro features active noise cancellation (ANC) and is priced at Rs 1,799, which is really competitive for a product offering ANC.

The portable Bluetooth speaker has a rated output of 16W and also features IPX7 water resistance.

The Neckband Earphones Pro are a refreshed version of the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones that were launched in 2019 and adds a key new feature which is ANC plus a whole lot of minor tweaks and improvements for just Rs 200 more. The earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, along with controls for volume, playback and toggling ANC. The earphones are also IPX5 rated, which means it can handle minor sprays of water such as an unintentional splash or liquid spill. Xiaomi says that these earphones can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is aggressively priced as well at Rs 2,499. For that price, you get something that two full-range 8W drivers for combined total output of 16W. They are also IPX7 rated, which means they can handle water just fine, including being submerged for small periods of time (1 meter for 30 minutes).

The speaker also has dual equaliser modes, microphone for calls and Xiaomi claims it can last 13 hours on a single charge. You can also buy two of these and sync them together for full stereo sound.