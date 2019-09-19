Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G to set a new standard in wireless fast charging; expected specs

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch two 5G smartphones on September 24. Both the Mi Mix 4 and Mi 9 Pro will offer 5G connectivity coupled with top-of-the-line hardware. While Xiaomi has already confirmed several details about the upcoming 5G handset, a recent leak reveals all the specs of the phone in their entirety.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G is expected to set a new standard in fast charging. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the device will support 40W fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging. The Mi 9 Pro 5G will also get 10W reverse wireless charging speed, allowing you to charge wireless earbuds and other Qi-compatible phones.

According to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, 30W wireless charging will allow you to fully juice up a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery in 69 minutes and go from 0 to 50-percent in 25 minutes. Additionally, the 40W wired charging delivers full battery life in 48 minutes.

JD.com, one of China's biggest online retail platform, is already accepting reservations for the Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone. The Mi 9 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem. Earlier rumours about the device pointed to a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

