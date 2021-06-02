Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra shipments in India delayed indefinitely

Xiaomi has officially cancelled sales of the Mi 11 Ultra in India. The Mi 11 Ultra (Review) debuted in India alongside the Mi 11X (Review) and Mi 11X Pro (Review). However, unlike the two ‘X’ models, the Mi 11 Ultra has only been listed on the company’s official Indian website as coming soon.



We know that you've been waiting eagerly to know more about the sale date of Mi 11 Ultra, but before we could respond to all your queries we wanted to be certain about a few things at our end.

Here is an update on the Mi 11 Ultra. Read the letter to know more.#Mi11Ultra pic.twitter.com/flUNfK4qOo June 2, 2021

Now, Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra will be delayed in India due to unforeseen circumstances that were beyond the company's control.

Since its launch on April 23, the Mi 11 Ultra has never gone on sale in India to date. And now that wait will continue as shipments have been delayed for an unspecified period. The reason for the delays may have something to do with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India.

Xiaomi has confirmed that although shipments for the Mi 11 Ultra have been delayed, they haven't been cancelled. The company has said that it is working hard to bring the Mi 11 Ultra to India at the earliest and will announce a sale date as soon as the situation improves. The Mi 11 Ultra was unveiled as an ultra-premium smartphone that could go head-to-head with the top-end flagships from Samsung and Apple.