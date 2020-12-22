Xiaomi Mi 11 series launch confirmed for December 28

Just as we seemed to be heading into 2021, Xiaomi has thrown up yet another curveball. The smartphone maker is set to announce its next-gen flagship, the Mi 11 series just before we kick off the new year.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that the Mi 11 series would be launching on December 28. The company teased the news on its official Weibo handle. As Xiaomi puts it, the Mi 11 series will first be unveiled in China on December 28 with “many incredible breakthroughs”.

Xiaomi is expected to launch two phones in the Mi 11 series, namely the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. As things stand, the duo will be the first to arrive with Qualcomm’s new 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC. As of now, details about the Mi 11 series are still under wraps, although the phones have been leaked.

Source: Weibo

The Mi 11 series will offer an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, with rumours suggesting that one or both the phones will arrive with a QHD+ OLED panel as opposed to the FHD+ screen on the Mi 10. The new Mi 11 series will also bring a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant in the Mi 11 series is also expected to feature a new 50 MP primary camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera.

While details of the Mi 11 series are still under wraps, we expect Xiaomi to begin aggressively teasing the device in the days leading up to the launch.