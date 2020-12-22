MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11 series launch confirmed for December 28

The Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will be the first smartphones to arrive with Qualcomm’s new 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Carlsen Martin
December 22, 2020 / 02:43 PM IST

Just as we seemed to be heading into 2021, Xiaomi has thrown up yet another curveball. The smartphone maker is set to announce its next-gen flagship, the Mi 11 series just before we kick off the new year.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently confirmed that the Mi 11 series would be launching on December 28. The company teased the news on its official Weibo handle. As Xiaomi puts it, the Mi 11 series will first be unveiled in China on December 28 with “many incredible breakthroughs”.

Xiaomi is expected to launch two phones in the Mi 11 series, namely the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro. As things stand, the duo will be the first to arrive with Qualcomm’s new 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC. As of now, details about the Mi 11 series are still under wraps, although the phones have been leaked.

Source: Weibo Source: Weibo

The Mi 11 series will offer an incremental upgrade over its predecessor, with rumours suggesting that one or both the phones will arrive with a QHD+ OLED panel as opposed to the FHD+ screen on the Mi 10. The new Mi 11 series will also bring a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant in the Mi 11 series is also expected to feature a new 50 MP primary camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera.

Close

Related stories

While details of the Mi 11 series are still under wraps, we expect Xiaomi to begin aggressively teasing the device in the days leading up to the launch.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Dec 22, 2020 02:43 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.