Xiaomi Mi 10i India price and specifications unveiled at launch event

Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India and specifications have been unveiled. The company’s latest mid-range offering has been launched for Rs 20,999 and comes in three storage configurations. Mi 10i sale begins on January 7 for Amazon Prime users and will go on open sale starting January 8.

Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India

The Mi 10i India price is set at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB + 164GB store variant. The 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 21,999. There is also a 8GB + 128GB storage option priced at Rs 23,999 in India. Xiaomi Mi 10i sale is scheduled to start on January 7. It will be available for purchase via the Mi India website, Mi Home Stores, Amazon India, etc.

Mi 10i comes in three colour options - Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black.

Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications

The Mi 10i features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The main highlight of the Mi 10i is the camera setup. The smartphone comes with a 108MP quad-camera setup. Alongside the 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary camera, the device comes with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The device could also pack a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The device comes in 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal memory. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and more. The Mi 10i could also feature stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.