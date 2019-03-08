Xiaomi may soon launch a 6GB/128GB variant of the Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 7, its latest budget smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the Note 7 globally with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. Xiaomi is now planning to launch the phone with a higher RAM and storage option.

A new report by MySmartPrice states that the Xiaomi would soon launch a higher variant of Note 7 in China. It is reported that the phone would be launched with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The phone with the updated specs is said to be launched in China on March 18 along with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which has been launched in India. However, there is no official statement on the launch of Note 7.

The Redmi Note 7 in India features a 6.3-inch Full HD ‘Dot-Notch’ display and has a resolution of 1080*2340 at 409 PPI. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and is protected by a durable scratch-resistant glass. For performance, the Note 7 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz.

The phone is paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and also offers 32 GB and 64 GB storage options with expandable storage option via microSD. The budget-smartphone has a massive 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4 fast charging technology.

The India variant smartphone has a 12+2MP dual camera setup and a 13MP selfie shooter. The phone comes with face unlock and fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Type-C port along with 3G, 4G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0. Xiaomi is selling the 3GB+32GB variant in India for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 for 4GB + 64 GB variant.

There is no official word on the launch or availability of the 6GB variant in China. But if the phone is launched in China, we expect the phone to be launched in India too.