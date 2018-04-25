App
Apr 25, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi hosts exclusive 24-hour flash sale of Redmi Note 5 on its official website mi.com

The Redmi Note 5 was launched earlier this year as the successor to one of Xiaomi's most popular phones, the Redmi Note 4.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi has announced a flash sale of the Redmi Note 5 on its website for a day. The sale began at midnight today and the phone will be available on the for purchase till 11:59 pm.

The sale is being held exclusively on Xiaomi’s officlal website mi.com, and not on Flipkart, Xiaomi’s online sale partner for the phone.

Although the sale brought joy to a lot of users who couldn’t buy the phone in previous sales, users were left unhappy when they learned that the Redmi Note 5 Pro will not be a part of the day-long flash sale.

Let us take a look at the phone’s specifications.

The Redmi Note 5 is a semi-budget phone and comes in two variants - one with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, and a beefier one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

While the 3GB version comes at a price of Rs 9,999, the 4GB version will cost Rs 2,000 more.

The phone sports a thin-bezel front screen with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display. It has a display resolution of 2160*1080 pixels, with pixel density of 403 pixels per inch and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

The phone is 8.05 mm thick and weighs 180 grams.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor with a peak clock rate of 2.0 GHz. The phone has an Adreno 506 GPU to churn all the graphical requirements of the phone.

Coming to the camera, the phone features a 1.25μm large pixel 12 MP rear camera with an aperture rate of f/2.2.

The sensor is backed by a dual LED flash and supports features such as PDAF, HDR mode, burst mode, face recognition, etc. The phone has a 5 MP selfie-camera with features such Beautify 4.0, Selfie-Light, and face recognition, among others.

The 4G phone supports a hybrid tray system, which can either support two nano SIM cards, or one nano SIM card with a micro SD card for memory expansion.

The phone runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI 9.5 OS based on Android Nougat.

The Redmi Note 5 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, which according to the company, is enough to power the phone for two days.

On the connectivity front, the phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and other standard features such as proximity sensor, gyroscope sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, ambient light sensor, and hall effect sensor. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

