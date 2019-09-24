Xiaomi announces Mi Mix Alpha with 108MP camera sensor and '180-percent screen-to-body ratio'

The Mi Mix Alpha is more expensive than the Galaxy Fold and Mate X.
Xiaomi just announced the first smartphone with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Xiaomi describes the Mi Mix Alpha as a 5G concept smartphone and pushes the boundaries of maximising screen real estate.
The Mi Mix Alpha is like no smartphone you’ve seen before. Forget bezels, the phone is almost all-screen, on the back and front. We were only just starting to see the ‘waterfall’ displays with extreme curvature on the edges in smartphones like the Vivo Nex 3 5G and Huawei Mate 30 Pro, but the Mi Mix Alpha takes it to a completely different level.
Xiaomi made a statement saying; “To accommodate the nearly all-screen offering, Mi MIX Alpha has minimal bezels on the top and bottom, and ditches the physical side buttons altogether. A brand-new display acoustic technology replaces the traditional earpiece receiver and proximity sensor while the device's sides are pressure-sensitive and leverage a linear motor to simulate the touch of real buttons.”
This is #MiMIXAlpha, a surround display 5G concept smartphone. Challenge the impossible, to make the future possible. pic.twitter.com/ZqLfWydmJg
— Xiaomi #MiMIXAlpha (@Xiaomi) September 24, 2019
In terms of specs, Xiaomi’s latest ultra-premium smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of in-built storage. The device also gets a 4,050 mAh battery with 40W wired fast-charging support. Xiaomi claims the Mi Mix Alpha sports a 180-percent screen-to-body ratio, the highest ever seen on a smartphone. The device uses a 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen with a maximum resolution of 2088 x 2250 pixels.
When it comes to optics, the Mi Mix Alpha doesn't disappoint with a big 1/1.33-inch, 108-megapixel primary shooter that uses Tetracell technology to output 27-megapixel shots. Apart from the 108MP camera sensor, the Alpha also packs a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Since there's a screen on both the front and back of the device, you can use the three sensors double as a front camera setup.The frame of the Mi Mix Alpha is made from an aerospace-grade allow, while the back strip is ceramic with sapphire glass protection for the camera sensors. Additionally, the edges are pressure-sensitive, eliminating the need for buttons. While the Mi Mix Alpha looks and seems like a stunning device on paper, real-world usage may be limited due to issues like battery life, cost, durability, and so on.