Xiaomi 13 series launch event in China postponed, following iQOO recent announcement

The Xiaomi 13 series was set to debut in China this week. The company was set to introduce the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro to audiences on December 1 alongside the Xiaomi Buds 4 and the latest iteration of its Android skin, MIUI 14.

However, the Chinese smartphone recently took to Weibo to announce that the Xiaomi 13 series launch event in China would be postponed and a new release date would be provided in the coming days. The news comes on the back of iQOO announcements to postpone the launch of the iQOO 11 series and iQOO Neo 7 SE in China.

Like iQOO, Xiaomi has not provided a reason for postponing the event. The company did put out a post on Weibo that read, “Dear users and friends: We are sorry to inform you that the launch of the new Mi 13 series will be postponed. We will notify you as soon as the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

While both iQOO and Xiaomi have not provided a reason for postponing their respective launches, the reason could be due to the passing of Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin. Jiang died on Wednesday at 12:13 p.m. (0413 GMT) at the age of 96 of leukaemia and multiple organ failure, Chinese state media reported.