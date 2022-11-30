iQOO 11 series, iQOO Neo 7 SE are not launching in China on December 2

The iQOO 11 series was set to get its debut alongside the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China this week. The launch event was set to take place on December 2 where the company would unveil the iQOO 11 5G, iQOO 11 Pro 5G, and the mid-range iQOO Neo 7 SE.

However, iQOO recently announced that the iQOO 11 series launch event in China was canceled. The smartphone maker confirmed the news on its official Weibo account. The post read; “We regret to inform you that the new product launches of the iQOO 11 series and iQOO Neo7 SE will be postponed. We will notify you as soon as the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

As of now, in has not provided a reason for postponing the launch, and no official launch date has been provided. iQOO did say that it would announce a launch date for the iQOO 11 series and iQOO Neo 7 SE in China soon. We can expect the devices to make their debut in the country sometime in December, while a new launch date could be provided in the coming days.

It is worth noting that the iQOO 11 5G was also expected to launch in Malaysia on December 2 at 08:30 pm local time. As of now, the iQOO has not announced any deviation of the launch timeline in Malaysia but we’ll update you if such a development arises. As of now, the iQOO 11 is still expected to debut as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone outside China.

Also Read: iQOO Neo 7 SE with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 to launch on December 2: All you need to know