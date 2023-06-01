WWDC 2023 | What to expect at Apple's big event

(Image: Apple)

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) opens on June 5 where the Cupertino-based technology giant is expected to reveal a new mixed reality headset, new MacBooks and the next iteration of its iPhone operating system, iOS 17.

Several new Macs are coming

According to Bloomberg, Apple will announce several new Mac models at the event. One of those would be a new 15-inch MacBook Air, which will reportedly be unveiled alongside macOS 14, Apple's operating system for laptops and desktops.

The rumored new MacBook Air will continue to use Apple's custom M2 processor, which could be paired with 8GB of RAM. Apple could also update the Air with a new high-resolution display, and a bigger battery.



I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs. With all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 31, 2023

Besides new laptops, Apple is also testing a new line-up of Mac desktops , which will run on Apple's in-house M2 Ultra and M2 Max processors, the Bloomberg report said.

New operating system updates: iOS 17, macOS 14, WatchOS 10 and iPadOS 17

According to MacRumors, the software updates will look to address and expand user choice, along with several quality-of-life improvements, some of which have been requested by users for a while.

One of these is the rumoured ability to turn your iPhone into an always-on smart display. With the iOS 17 update, iPhones will automatically switch to this mode if they are placed in a horizontal position while being charged.

Apple will reportedly overhaul the control center to add more features to its Dynamic Island system. A new Journal app that will help track user activities is also expected to be unveiled.

On the iPad front, iPadOS 17 will finally support Health features, and Apple will bring the Health app to the iPad. The iPhone maker is reportedly considering allowing users to sideload apps on iOS and iPadOS, in a bid to be compliant with EU's new Digital Markets and Services Act.

WatchOS 10 will reportedly see a big update with a new interface. Not much is known about the new design apart from it will be focused on widgets and quick peeks at information.

MacOS 14 will also break cover at the event, though not much is known about it at this point.

Mixed-reality headset is finally coming

Apple's long in development mixed reality headset has become a headache for the company, with rumours of internal strife and disagreements between various internal teams.

According to reports, the headset has been in development for close to seven years and Apple seemed to be frustrated at the lack of progress.

The new device will supposedly be called Reality Pro and could offer 4K resolution per each eye, six cameras to track user movement and the company's pedigree M2 processor. It will require an external battery pack, and will supposedly last only two hours on a charge.

Apple will unveil a new operating system for the device, likely to be called xrOS and rather than use physical controllers like other headsets, Apple will instead rely on gaze detection, Siri commands and hand gestures to control the interface.

The headset will be pricey, with the initial model expected to cost around $3,000 (around Rs 2,50,000). A more affordable variant is also in development, but not expected to be shown at the event.