Apple's iOS 17 may enable smart displays on locked iPhones

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Apple is reportedly planning to enable smart display functions on iPhones running the company's upcoming operating system, iOS 17.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will use the lock screen on the iPhone to display information such as weather, appointments and notifications in the format of a smart-home display.

Also Read | What to know about limiting your child’s screen time

The lock screen will be automatically enabled when the phone is locked and placed in a horizontal position, the report said. This will make the iPhone more useful on a desk or a nightstand, the report cited people associated with the project as saying.

Apple is internally looking to embed live information in a digestible form on more parts of the operating system. It is also looking to add similar functionality to the Apple Watch.

This is also one of several new changes coming to iOS 17, which will be unveiled at Apple's WWDC 2023. The company is also rumoured to release a mixed-reality headset at the event, which will be held from June 5 to June 9.

Apple will reportedly use a black background and bright text to make the information more legible. It will also build on and improve lock screen widgets that Apple introduced with iOS 16.

The Cupertino-based technology giant is working on a new horizontal interface for iPads but progress has been slow. It is even considering a low-cost tablet that can magnetically attach to stands and walls.

Also Read | Apple inks multi-billion-dollar deal with Broadcom for US-made chips

The idea is to create a smart-home hub-like device that will allow users to control various connected devices such as lights, thermostats and handle FaceTime chats.

Apple will overhaul the Wallet app with iOS 17 and is expected to make improvements to its location services. The report says the company is working on a new journaling app that will assist in note-taking.

New health features such as mood tracking, and accessibility options for visually impaired are also planned. Apple will update SharePlay and AirPlay, the two standards that allow for streaming and sharing of content.