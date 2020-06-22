WWDC 2020: Apple iMac and 13-inch MacBook Pro will reportedly be the first to arrive with the new ARM processors

Apple’s big developer event is scheduled to take place later today at 10:30 pm (IST). One of the most talked-about developments involve Apple’s transition from Intel to ARM processors. Analyst Ming-chi Kuo recently predicted the first Macs that will use the new Apple-designed processors.

According to Kuo’s research, which was picked up by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, the last new Intel-based Mac will be the brand-new iMac, which will feature a unique design with thinner bezels and a 24-inch display. The last Intel-based iMac is set to arrive in the Q3, 2020, while an ARM version will follow later in 2020.

Kuo believes that the first ARM-powered Mac will likely be the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which could arrive in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021. Apple will cease to use Macs with Intel processors when new ARM models are introduced. He also predicts a MacBook with the ARM processors will get a redesign sometime in 2021.

Apple is not expected to unveil any new ARM-based Macs at WWDC 2020. However, the company could make an official announcement of the switch at the event. Kuo believes Apple’s transition from Intel to ARM is expected to take around 12 to 18 months.

