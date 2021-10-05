How to download and install Microsoft Windows 11 in India

Microsoft has officially released Windows 11 globally, including in India. The latest iteration of Microsoft’s PC OS will be available to all eligible Windows 10 PCs through a free upgrade. Several brands including Acer, HP, Lenovo, Nokia, and Asus among others have already announced new Windows 11 laptops, while the OS will also come pre-installed on new PCs.

If you have a compatible PC, then you should receive the Windows 11 update in the coming weeks. If you want to download Windows 11 manually, you can use Microsoft's Windows 11 Download Assistant. The tool can be used to download the update and then you can begin the installation process.

Also Read: Microsoft announces Windows 11 with a new Interface, Start Menu, Android app support, and more

It can also be used to create an installation media, which allows you to install a fresh copy of Windows 11 with a USB drive. You can also use the PC Health Check app to check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade.

Windows 11 brings a ton of modifications to the platform, the biggest of which is a brand-new UI with an updated Start Menu and Taskbar. There is a new Microsoft Store with support for Android apps, which will come in the future. Other changes include new Widgets, themes, Snap Layouts and Groups, Auto HDR, DirectStorage, and more. Windows 11 is secure and designed to be centred around the user, empowering one to be more productive and creative.

Also Read: Microsoft's Surface Event: Here are all the announcements