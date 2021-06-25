Microsoft Windows 11 unveiled: Check system requirements, price, availability

Microsoft has announced Windows 11, the next version of its Windows operating system. While you can check out the new features coming to Windows 11 here, there are a few requirements for the installation of Windows 11 Home.

First of all, you need an internet connection. As the operating system will be available through an update, you’ll need an internet connection to install it on your PC. Next, you’ll require adequate storage on your hard disk to install the updates.



64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC) with two cores or more and a clock speed of 1GHz or faster



4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage



System Firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable



TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0



Any GPU compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver



HD (720p) Display that is greater than 9-inches diagonally with 8 bits per colour channel



Apart from an internet connection, you also need a Microsoft account to complete the device setup. You can download Microsoft’s PC Health App to automatically tell you if the specs of your PC can handle the new OS.

Microsoft Windows 11 Price and Availability

Windows 11 will be available free to download from the start of this year's holiday season. The rollout will continue into 2022. It is worth noting that to download Windows 11 free, you will need a genuine copy of Windows 10. A fresh installation of Windows 11 may require a purchase.