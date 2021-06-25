Microsoft announces Windows 11 with a new Interface, Start Menu, Android app support, and more

Microsoft has officially taken the lid off the next version of Windows. After a month of teasers, Windows 11 is finally live. Windows 11 is being touted as the “next generation” of Windows and comes around six years after the launch of Windows 10. Some of the standout features of Windows 11 include a new Windows Store, a simplified Windows UI, improvements in performance and multitasking, and support for Android apps.

Microsoft Windows 11 Features

An Updated Store

The Microsoft Store has been overhauled and will now support a vast array of apps, including Android apps, that previously may have not been available on the store. Some of these apps will include Adobe Creative Suite, TikTok, Instagram, and more. Microsoft has partnered with Intel and Amazon and will run Android apps on Windows 11 without any specific modifications.

The company will share more information about this development in the coming months but we know that it will use Intel Bridge technology to make this a reality. Additionally, Microsoft also announced a new economic approach called zero-revenue share. The software giant has pledged not to take a cut from developers who upload apps on the Microsoft Store, while also allowing developers to use their own payment systems. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “Windows has always stood for sovereignty for creators.”

A New Start Menu

Windows 11 also has a new Start menu with an updated Start button and its new central position on the taskbar. Other miscellaneous items like the date and time and other icons are still situated to the right, leaving an empty space on the left. The Start menu will drop Live Tiles and does seem to draw influences from macOS and Chrome OS. You also see the rounded corners seen on both iOS and Android.

Better Multi-tasking

Windows 11 is also making it easier to multi-task with new features like Snap Layouts, Snap Groups, and Desktops that help users organise their windows and optimize their screen real estate. By snapping apps together on the screen, users can work on multiple apps simultaneously.

With Desktops, users can customize spaces for each aspect of their lives, such as work, gaming, or school, and easily switch between them. These features aren’t only useful for multi-tasking but also come in handy when working with more than one monitor. Microsoft is also integrating Teams into Windows 11 that will allow users to directly open up the app from the taskbar.

Widgets and More

Windows 11 is also getting widgets. These widgets live in their own separate screen, which can be pulled in at any time from the left edge of the screen. As seen on other platforms, widgets will provide quick glanceable information from all of your apps that will support this feature.

Microsoft is also improving the gestures used on tablets and touch targets. There are also improvements coming to inking and voice typing. Certain styluses will also support haptic feedback.

Unlocking the Full Potential of Hardware

Microsoft is also keeping gamers in mind with Windows 11, bringing the Auto HDR feature from its Xbox Series X/S consoles for a better visual experience. Additionally, DirectX 12 Ultimate allows for faster load times and more detailed game worlds. Xbox Game Pass will also be integrated into the OS through the new Xbox app.

Microsoft is also bringing DirectStorage to Windows 11, a new feature from the Xbox Series X/S, that will take advantage of newer NVMe SSD storage to significantly speeds up game load times.

Microsoft has not confirmed an official release date for Windows 11, only announcing that it will arrive at the start of this holiday season, which should be sometime in October 2021. Microsoft has also confirmed that Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.