Wikipedia wants big tech to pay up for using its database

In case you were living under a rock, Wikipedia is one of the biggest sites in the world. It's the thirteenth most visited site globally, probably something to do with the fact that it's the biggest information repository on the interwebz.

Now, Wiki is looking to make a change in the way it operates. It's looking to paywall its content but only for big tech companies like Google or Amazon.

As reported on by Wired, Wikimedia Foundation - which operates the Wikipedia project in over 300 languages - is announcing a new product called Wikimedia Enterprise.

As the name suggests, the new service is aimed at big and small businesses. The venture is looking to monetize Wiki information for big tech companies that use them.

Okay, let's rewind for a sec. How do companies like Google use Wiki data? Wikipedia's extensive knowledge database has often been used by services like Google to link in search queries or use excerpts from its articles in search results.

Companies like Amazon or Apple lean on Wikipedia for its virtual assistants Siri and Alexa who will bring up some Wiki information based on what you search for. These are just a few examples of how Wiki is integrated into big tech.

Since Wikipedia is a non-profit organisation by nature, it relies on user support and donations to keep its doors open. This is where Wikimedia Enterprise comes in. The new system is designed for the sale and delivery of its content to the big tech conglomerates.

The foundation says talks with the companies are already underway and a deal may be struck as early as June.