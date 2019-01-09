WhatsApp to soon launch Fingerprint authentication feature for Android users

Facebook-owned messenger app WhatsApp may soon roll out fingerprint authentication feature for Android phones. The privacy feature will reportedly be rolled out soon and will require users to authenticate their identity in order to unlock the app.

The feature, first spotted by WABetaInfo, has reportedly been rolled out in the WhatsApp's beta version for Android 2.19.3 update. The feature is expected to bring a huge relief to millions of users globally, who had to rely on third-party applications for securing their WhatsApp account.

The move comes after months of speculations amid reports that stated that the developers are working on bringing Face ID and Touch ID to WhatsApp for iOS. Once rolled out, the feature will make several popular third party security/privacy apps redundant.

According to the WABetaInfo report, the fingerprint security feature will be used only for unlocking the application and not for any individual/group conversations.

The post said the feature still needs improvement and it will take some time before a full-fledged roll out. Face ID and Touch ID integration are yet to be made available for development reasons.

WhatsApp currently deploys end to end encryption, to protect the privacy of a user's messages. However, with the new fingerprint authentication wall, users can easily lock the app and prevent messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, status updates from falling into the wrong hands.