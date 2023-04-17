English
    WhatsApp may allow adding descriptors to forwarded messages

    WhatsApp will let users add context to messages, videos or documents they forward by letting them edit or write captions, which will show as separate messages

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
    WhatsApp is testing a feature that will let users add descriptors to forwarded messages

    (Representative Image)

    Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users add descriptions to the messages, pictures or any other content that they forward.


    WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp is testing the feature in the latest beta for Android (version 2.23.8.22) on the Google Play Store. Users will be able to add descriptions to forwarded images, videos, GIFs and documents.


    Users can choose to either retain the caption for a forwarded message or edit it and include their own description, WABetaInfo which reports on latest WhatsApp developments said. This is useful in cases where captions for messages don't accurately describe the context or are intentionally deceptive.

    Also Read | Meta testing WhatsApp feature that lets you share status updates on Facebook

    The new caption will be sent as a separate message to make it distinct from the original message. The feature is in testing with beta users on Android, and if you want to test it, just download the latest version of the WhatsApp Beta from the Google Play Store.

    Also Read | WhatsApp releases Companion Mode for beta users

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 17, 2023 04:23 pm