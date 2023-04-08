English
    Meta testing WhatsApp feature that lets you share status updates on Facebook

    WhatsApp will allow you to post your status updates as Facebook Stories without leaving the app.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST
    Meta is reportedly testing a feature that allows WhatsApp users to share their status updates as Stories on Facebook.


    Spotted by WABetaInfo, which managed to uncover the feature from a beta build, the optional feature will post status updates as Facebook Stories without the user having to leave the app.

    As the publication noted, it is possible to share your status updates as Stories using the share menu, but it would open the Facebook app to do so, and would only create the post for them, meaning they would still have to manually share it.

    The new feature makes that process automatic, and without the user having to leave the app. You can also manually set who you want to share the status updates with, and choose the type of updates you want to share.

    According to WABetaInfo, the feature is in development and will probably released in a future update to the app.

