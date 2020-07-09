WhatsApp for Business hits 15 million monthly users in India, 50 million globally

WhatsApp for Business has hit 50 million monthly users globally with around 15 million of them in India, said the instant messaging platform in a release today. Further the Facebook-owned company said globally 40 million users view a business catalogue on WhatsApp every month and in India that number stands at 3 million.

In terms of helping businesses become more discoverable online, WhatsApp has also started an interactive QR code which can be displayed on the storefront, packaging materials or receipts generated by these businesses. This QR code can be scanned by a user and it will automatically redirect the user to the company's official WhatsApp chat window.

The company further said that businesses can set custom welcoming messages and also design its responses to get the conversations going with the prospective customer. WhatsApp has tested the product in Brazil already. It said that from today the product will be live globally.

WhatsApp has also enabled catalogues and products or services offered by merchants to be shared as a link through WhatsApp chat or through any social media platforms.

Multiple businesses are moving on to WhatsApp Business accounts for having interactions with their customers. From ticket bookings to order confirmations, multiple service providers in India have started using WhatsApp for conversations. Even few of the Indian banks are moving to WhatsApp for basic banking services.

COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdown across the country have majorly affected small businesses. While many of them are moving online to remain operational, a chunk of them are using WhatsApp among other apps to stay connected with their customers.

With these innovative products the California-based social media giant intends to become the platform of choice for business for micro entrepreneurs.