you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp beta for Android update hints integration with Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.139 shows that the company is experimenting with a feature that adds a shortcut to Messenger to create a Room.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.20.139 may have given us the first sign of its integration with Facebook messenger. The update shows that WhatsApp has been working on integrating the newly-launched Messenger Room within the app.

Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the company is working on unifying its apps and integrating the features. During the announcement of Messenger Rooms, the company said that the group video calls can soon be started and shared on WhatsApp and Instagram.

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.20.139 shows that the company is experimenting with a feature that adds a shortcut to Messenger to create a Room. This new shortcut will be available in the chat/ group share sheet, reported WABetaInfo.

related news

When the user creates a Room, WhatsApp shows a message indicating that the Room will be created in Messenger and the user can send a link to group video chat anyone, even if they do not have WhatsApp or Messenger. The same option will be added to the ‘Calls’ tab inside WhatsApp.

The report notes that the feature is currently being tested internally and is expected to be rolled out soon to beta users, followed by a stable release for the public.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 08:58 am

