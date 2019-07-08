What to expect from Kia Carnival?

Korean automobile manufacturer, Kia, is set to make its debut in India on August 22. While the company will launch the Seltos SUV, it is already working on its next product, the Carnival.

The MPV is expected to be launched in the first half of 2020 and will be a direct competitor to Toyota’s Innova Crysta. It will be the first car in the Indian market which will be offered as a premium alternative to the Innova Crysta, in its own segment. The company is reported to set up a low-volume assembly line at its Anantpur plant in Andhra Pradesh. It will manufacture most of its products there, including the Carnival and is aiming for around 60 percent localisation of parts.

The­­ Carnival is 380 mm longer, 155 mm wider and has a 310 mm longer wheelbase than the Toyota Innova Crysta. It is only shorter in height than the Crysta by 55 mm. This makes the Carnival a much bigger option than the Innova Crysta.

Though it has not been confirmed yet, it is expected that the MPV will be equipped with a BSVI compliant 2.2-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine which makes 202 PS of maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It could either be mated to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Kia is also expected to equip the car with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a 7-inch instrument cluster, reverse camera with parking sensors, three-zone climate control, lane departure warning and a 360-degree camera among others. It is also expected to be equipped with powered sliding doors which will help in adjusting the last row of seats.