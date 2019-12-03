Vivo Y9s launches with Snapdragon 665 SoC and 48MP quad-camera setup

Vivo recently added another handset to its mid-range smartphone portfolio. The Vivo Y9s was just unveiled in Chinese markets. The Vivo Y9s is priced at CNY 1,998 (Roughly Rs 20,400) and is available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that’s expandable via microSD card slot. The Vivo Y9s looks like a rebranded V17, which launched in Russia last week.

The Vivo Y9s is geared towards youthful audiences, primarily focusing on-camera performance. On the back, the Vivo Y9s packs a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens at the helm. Complementing the 48-megapixel sensor is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots. Both the depth and macro sensors feature an f/2.4 aperture.

The Vivo Y9s sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Y9s also boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone gets a dewdrop notch on the top that houses a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of performance, the Y9s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Y9s also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. Connectivity options on the Y9s include Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.