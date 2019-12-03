App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y9s launches with Snapdragon 665 SoC and 48MP quad-camera setup

The Vivo Y9s looks like a rebranded V17, which launched in Russia last week.

Carlsen Martin

Vivo recently added another handset to its mid-range smartphone portfolio. The Vivo Y9s was just unveiled in Chinese markets. The Vivo Y9s is priced at CNY 1,998 (Roughly Rs 20,400) and is available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that’s expandable via microSD card slot. The Vivo Y9s looks like a rebranded V17, which launched in Russia last week.

The Vivo Y9s is geared towards youthful audiences, primarily focusing on-camera performance. On the back, the Vivo Y9s packs a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens at the helm. Complementing the 48-megapixel sensor is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shots. Both the depth and macro sensors feature an f/2.4 aperture.

The Vivo Y9s sports a 6.38-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Y9s also boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone gets a dewdrop notch on the top that houses a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens.

Close

In terms of performance, the Y9s is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Y9s also packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. Connectivity options on the Y9s include Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

related news

The Vivo Y9s is already available for pre-order in China and will ship on December 6. The Vivo Y9s is available in Nebula Blue, Glazed Black, and Symphony of Light colour options.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 11:09 am

tags #smartphones #Vivo

