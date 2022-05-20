Vivo Y75 launched in India with MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, AMOLED Display, 44W Charging

Vivo launched a new smartphone in its Y series in India on May 20. The Vivo Y75 is a mid-tier 4G device with a MediaTek chipset, triple-camera setup, AMOLED display, and fast charging support. The Y75 is the 4G version of the Vivo Y75 5G that was unveiled in the country in January.

The Vivo Y75 is priced at Rs 20,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The handset, available in Dancing Waves and Moonlight Shadow colours, can be bought through Flipkart, the Vivo e-store and offline stores across India.

Vivo Y75 specifications

The Vivo Y75 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, up to 4GB of which can be used as virtual RAM. The Vivo Y75 runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

On the back, it has a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The other cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The Y75 also gets a 44 MP selfie camera housed in the phone’s waterdrop notch.

You also get a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel on the front with an in-display fingerprint reader. The Vivo Y75 packs a 4,050 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.





