Vivo Y51A announced in India with triple camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 SoC

Vivo just dropped the Y51A in India’s sub-20K segment. The Vivo Y51A arrives with a sizeable battery capacity, a triple-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 600 series chipset.

Vivo Y51A Price in India

The Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs 17,990 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. Launch offers for the Vivo Y51A include a Rs 1,000 cashback from HDFC Bank. You can also avail benefits from Vi, Home Credit, ICICI Bank, and more.

Vivo Y51A Availability

The Vivo Y51A is available in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony colour options. The phone can be purchased from Vivo India’s e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, TataCliq, and across all partner retail stores.

Vivo Y51A Specs

The Vivo Y51A is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 software. It also offers a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Vivo Y51A sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

The phone opts for a triple-camera setup, with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and an additional 2 MP camera. The notch in the front, houses a 16 MP, f/.20 selfie shooter. Connectivity options on the phone, include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, a microSD slot, and more.