Vivo Y35 4G launched with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50 MP Triple Cameras, 44W Charging

The Vivo Y35 4G has officially been unveiled in Indonesia. The Vivo Y35 arrives as an affordable smartphone with a triple-camera setup, an IPS display, a large battery with super-fast charging, and a Snapdragon chipset.

Vivo Y35 Price

The Vivo Y35 4G is priced at IDR 33,99,000 (Roughly Rs 18,500) for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Vivo Y35 comes in Gold and Black colour options. The Vivo Y35 4G is yet to be unveiled in India.

Vivo Y35 Specifications

The Vivo Y35 4G is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. Additionally, up to 8GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM.

For optics, the Vivo Y35 4G gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP bokeh lens. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone also sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The Y35 4G runs Android 12 with the Funtouch OS 12 skin on top. The Vivo Y35 also comes with a plastic frame and polycarbonate back.