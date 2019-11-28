Vivo V17 to launch in India with a punch-hole display: Report

Vivo is rumoured to launch the V17 in December in India. The smartphone features a water-drop notch and has already been launched in some international markets. A new report claims that Vivo could launch the V17 in India with a punch-hole display.

Vivo decided to launch the V17 in Russia with a waterdrop-style notch. The V17 Pro, which is available in India, features an all-screen design with a pop-up front camera. The company is now planning to launch the vanilla V17 in India with a punch-hole screen, according to a 91Mobiles report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The punch-hole screen gives a more premium look, compared to water-drop notches. Vivo has previously launched the Z1Pro (Review) with a punch-hole screen.

It is unknown if the Vivo V17 would receive any changes under the hood. The smartphone is reportedly launching in India during the second week of December for Rs 22,000.

The Russian variant of the V17 features a 6.36-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with 1080x2340 resolution and an 83.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 404 PPI density.

In terms of optics, the V17 packs a diamond-shaped quad-camera module with a 48MP primary sensor. The other three sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.