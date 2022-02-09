MARKET NEWS

    Vivo T1 5G powered by 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications

    Vivo T1 5G is available in 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and comes at a starting of Rs 15,990.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Vivo)

    Vivo T1 5G affordable smartphone has been launched in India. The device is priced starting at Rs 15,990 and will be available on Flipkart, authorised offline retailers and Vivo's own online shop.

    Price and availability

    Vivo T1 5G is available in three variants - 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM. The 4GB+128GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 15,990, while the 6GB+128GB variant of the phone will cost you Rs 16,990 and the 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 19,990.

    You can purchase the phone starting February 14 on Flipkart, authorised offline retailers and Vivo's online store.

    The company also has limited time introductory offers that effectively shave Rs 1,000 off the total cost of the phone.

    Specifications

    Speaking of the design, Vivo T1 5G is one of the slimmest smartphone in the price segment measuring and just 8.25mm in thickness. It also weighs just 187g, making it an enticing slim and light package.

    The smartphone is powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The chipset supports 5G bands and has two Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

    The phone also has a virtual RAM feature, which allows it to dedicate up to 2GB from the internal storage to use as extra RAM space.

    Also Read: From the Xiaomi 11i to the iPhone 13 Pro: Here are the best camera smartphones in India

    As mentioned, the device comes in three RAM variants and all three sports 128GB of on-board storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD.

    The smartphone features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2408x1080 FHD+ resolution. It houses a 16-megapixel front facing camera on the top. The phone will have Android 12 out of the box, with the Funtouch OS 12.0 skin.

    Vivo T1 5G comes with a a triple rear camera module, with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera supported by a 2-megapixel bokeh camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

    The device houses a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 18W Fast Charge. Connectivity features include a Type-C port, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG support among others.

    Also ReadVivo X70 Pro surpasses the iPhone 13 on DxOMark's list of best smartphone cameras
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G #Android #Qualcomm #Vivo #Vivo T1 5G
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 12:46 pm
