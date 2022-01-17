MARKET NEWS

Vivo X70 Pro surpasses the iPhone 13 on DxOMark's list of best smartphone cameras

The Vivo X70 Pro managed an overall score of 131 points, racking up 139 points for photo and 111 for video.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

The Vivo X70 Pro+ was unveiled last year, offering one of the best camera setups of any Android flagship. The Vivo X70 Pro+ currently ranks eighth on DxOMark’s list of best smartphone cameras. Now, the Vivo X70 Pro has also shown up on DxOMark and has received an impressive score.

The Vivo X70 Pro managed an overall score of 131 points, which is just four points short of the X70 Pro+. The Vivo X70 Pro’s score also puts it ahead of the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. The Vivo X70 Pro also comes out on top against other Android flagships like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Vivo X70 Pro managed to score 139 points in photo and 111 points in video. The phone also managed a Zoom score of 77 points. The model of the Vivo X70 Pro tested on DxOMark was the international version, which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC as opposed to the Chinese version that uses the Exynos 1080 chip.

The Vivo X70 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 50 MP primary sensor with Gimbal OIS, an 8 MP Periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, a 12 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone also has a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The rear camera setup on the device can record 4K video at 60fps, while the front camera is limited to 4K video at 30fps.

The Vivo X70 Pro’s 131 points put it in the twelfth spot on DxOMark’s list, right under the Huawei P40 Pro (132 points) and Oppo Find X3 Pro (131 points) and ahead of the iPhone 13 (130 points) and iPhone 13 mini (130 points).

DxOMark noted that the X70 Pro was among the best devices for video with footage having good exposure and nice colours with accurate white balance, especially when recording in bright light. The Vivo X70 Pro also presented a very well-rounded imaging package without any real weaknesses, according to DxOMark. You can check out the full Vivo X70 Pro review on DxOMark here.

Also Read: Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: An Android flagship that's upping the ante in smartphone cameras
first published: Jan 17, 2022 02:20 pm

