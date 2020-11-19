Vivo announces OriginOS with behavioural wallpapers, nano alerts, new interface: Checkout rollout roadmap

Vivo recently unveiled OriginOS, a successor for its current FuntouchOS. The company’s new smartphone OS was unveiled at an event in China, bringing a new interface, a re-imagined widget system, advanced gestures, and memory optimisations.

OriginOS brings Multi-Turbo 5.0, which is aimed at improving memory optimisations. Additionally, Memory Fusion adds 3GB of extra RAM by shuffling data to the flash storage. The OS is also said to speed up app start up times by estimating which app you have to open next and prepare the necessary data.

OriginOS features around 26 gesture combinations as well as a SuperCard feature for mobile payments. Behavioural wallpapers add a tint of visual flare and can match the weather outside, drawing an accurate representation of clouds.

OriginOS also packs custom features like a grid-like UI that is filled with widgets. The new widgets change their look to convey information. Tapping on a widget expands it to reveal additional information and controls. ‘Nano Alerts’ is another interesting feature, which shows notifications from an app within its widget. Vivo said the new widgets are inspired by a sliding puzzle game called Huarong Road.

OriginOS also brings new animations, icons, and an interface, which are faster and smoother than ever before. Vivo also revealed the full roadmap for updates for OriginOS. It is coming to over 30 Vivo phones, including the upcoming Vivo X phones, rumoured to be called the Vivo X60 series.

Before January 31, 2021

Vivo NEX 3S, Vivo X50 series (X50, X50 Pro, X50 Pro+), Vivo S7, iQOO 5 Pro, iQOO 5, iQOO 3, iQOO Pro, iQOO, and iQOO Neo3.

Before February 12, 2021 (Chinese New Year)

Vivo NEX 3, Vivo NEX 3 5G, Vivo X30 Pro, Vivo X30, iQOO Neo, and iQOO Neo 855.

Before Q2, 2021

Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27, Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, Vivo iQOO Z1x, Vivo iQOO Z1, Vivo NEX Dual Display, Vivo NEX S, and Vivo NEX A.

The upcoming Vivo X series will be among the first phones to arrive with OriginOS out-of-the-box. The update schedule for OriginOS is for Chinese Vivo phone owners. A global rollout could be scheduled a month or two after the Chinese release.