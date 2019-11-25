Vanilla Vivo V17 with Snapdragon 665 and 48-megapixel quad-camera setup goes official

Vivo’s first dual pop-up selfie camera smartphone has been available in Indian markets for a while now. However, the Chinese smartphone maker recently revealed the standard V17. The newly launched Vivo V17 looks more like a rebranded S1 Pro than a V17 Pro.

The dual pop-up front cameras have been replaced by a single 32-megapixel sensor, which is housed in a waterdrop notch on the top of the screen. Even the quad-camera layout on the back of the vanilla V17 is different from the vertical alignment of the V17 Pro. So, let’s take a look at all the details about the new Vivo V17.

On the camera front, the V17 packs a quad-camera layout with a 48-megapixel primary sensor backed by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The modules are arranged in a diamond formation.

The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage that’s expandable to 256GB via MicroSD card. Powering the V17 is a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The V17 also features an NFC chip for contactless payments and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Vivo V17 sports a 6.36-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2340x1080 pixel) resolution and 83.4-per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 404 ppi density. The handset runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2 out of the box.