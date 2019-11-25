Vanilla Vivo V17 with Snapdragon 665 and 48-megapixel quad-camera setup goes official

The newly launched Vivo V17 looks more like a rebranded S1 Pro than a V17 Pro.
Vivo’s first dual pop-up selfie camera smartphone has been available in Indian markets for a while now. However, the Chinese smartphone maker recently revealed the standard V17. The newly launched Vivo V17 looks more like a rebranded S1 Pro than a V17 Pro.
The dual pop-up front cameras have been replaced by a single 32-megapixel sensor, which is housed in a waterdrop notch on the top of the screen. Even the quad-camera layout on the back of the vanilla V17 is different from the vertical alignment of the V17 Pro. So, let’s take a look at all the details about the new Vivo V17.
On the camera front, the V17 packs a quad-camera layout with a 48-megapixel primary sensor backed by an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The modules are arranged in a diamond formation.
The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage that’s expandable to 256GB via MicroSD card. Powering the V17 is a 4,500 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The V17 also features an NFC chip for contactless payments and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Vivo V17 sports a 6.36-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ (2340x1080 pixel) resolution and 83.4-per cent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 404 ppi density. The handset runs on Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9.2 out of the box.The Vivo V17 is available in two colours – Blue Fog and Cloud Blue. It is only available in one configuration and will be available for pre-order in Russia for RUB 22,990 (Approx. Rs 25,800) till December 5. As of now, there is no confirmation of an Indian release date for the Vivo V17 or the Vivo S1 Pro.