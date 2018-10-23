UM Renegade Sport S, Renegade Commando get carburetted variants

Available only with fuel injection technology before, the UM Renegade Commando and Renegade Sport S now come in carburettor variants as well.

However, everything else remains unchanged and this means that the bikes will be less powerful than their fuel-injected counterparts.

Both the Commando and Sport S feature telescopic front forks and dual suspension at the rear.

The bikes get a 16-inch front and 15- inch rear wheel. Braking is taken care of by a 280 mm disc and 130 mm drum at the front and rear, respectively.

However, both bikes miss out on ABS, even as an option. This could cause problems the company since upcoming safety norms mandate bikes over 125cc to have ABS as standard.

In terms of mechanicals, both bikes get a 279.5cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder that churns out 23.7 PS of power and 23 Nm of torque.

The fuel-injected bikes, however, produce a marginally higher 25.15 PS of power. All variants feature a six-speed gearbox.

With a kerb weight of 179 kg and 177 kg, respectively, the Commando and Sport S both feature an 18 litre fuel tank.

To compliment the extra mileage because of the large fuel tank, the bike also features a USB charging port to charge your electronics on the go.

The Renegade Sport S and Commando compete with the likes of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird and Bajaj Dominar.

The carburetted variants retail for Rs 1.79 lakh and 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.