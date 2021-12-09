MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Ubisoft delists its NFT announcement video as dislikes pile up

The announced trailer for Quartz, the new NFT system from Ubisoft, has been delisted from YouTube.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Ubisoft)

(Image Courtesy: Ubisoft)

After receiving over 15,466 dislikes on YouTube, Ubisoft's announcement video for its new NFT service, Quartz, has been delisted by the company. The video can still be viewed but only to people with a link. Of course, other channels are still reposting the trailer.

(Courtesy: GameSpot Trailers on YouTube)

The like to dislike ration on the trailer was so skewed, that roughly 4% were the only ones that liked the announcement.

Ubisoft plans to start adding NFTs to their games starting with Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which will allow players to buy cosmetics to use in-game, through a digits system. Each digit purchased will unlock cosmetic rewards in the game while also giving the owners a unique serial number that can be seen in-game.

Close

There will also be limited edition Digits which will be more expensive or will be made harder to acquire. Alternatively, players can also sell Digits outside of the Ubisoft ecosystem.

Also Read: Explained | Non-fungible tokens: Know about NFT, the latest crypto craze

In a press release, Ubisoft said, "Digits are a new way to experience cosmetic items, combining the fun of playing with AAA quality assets and the thrill of owning NFTs that represent unique, collectible pieces of Ubisoft game worlds."

The company also views this as the foundation to larger metaverse, which seems to be the slogan for most brands these days. Quartz will run on a Tezos blockchain which Ubisoft says uses much less energy than the competition.

Quartz is now available in Beta in the US, Spain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia and Brazil.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #NFT #non fungible token (NFT) #Ubisoft
first published: Dec 9, 2021 05:00 pm

