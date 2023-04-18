Twitter will use a new label for tweets that engage in 'Hateful Conduct'

(Representational Image)

Twitter has announced that it will start adding labels to tweets it limits or restricts for breaking the platform's rules.

Starting with tweets that are limited for engaging in "Hateful Conduct", Twitter will eventually roll out labels to publicly state the violation for which the tweet was restricted.

As noted by The Verge, The company said that the label will only be applied at 'tweet-level' and the account itself will remain untouched. They also won't run any ads next to labelled tweets.

Authors who believe their tweets were mislabelled or wrongly restricted can submit feedback, but it "does not guarantee you will receive a response or that your Tweet’s reach will be restored". Twitter said they were working on more ways for authors to appeal restriction.

Twitter said they were doing this in a bid to be transparent, and move beyond, "the binary 'leave up versus take down' approach to content moderation".

The Elon Musk-led social media platform said the, "change is designed to result in enforcement actions that are more proportional and transparent for everyone on our platform."