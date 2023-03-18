Twitter will stop SMS 2FA for free users from March 20: Here's what you can do to secure your account

(Image: AFP)

Last month, Twitter announced that it will no longer provide SMS two-factor authentication to non-paying members.

To keep the security feature enabled, you can either sign up for Twitter Blue for Rs 650 per month or disable the two-factor authentication and use a third-party app to secure your account instead. Either way, the clock is ticking.

What is two-factor authentication?

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security feature which uses a double check to confirm your identity when you log in. If you have 2FA enabled, when you input your password, the service will also ask for a short security code.

This code is either sent through an SMS to your number or generated using a third-party app. Twitter will remove SMS-based 2FA from free accounts starting March 20.

Also Read | It is duty of Twitter to provide details of account holders: Govt to Karnataka HC

Why is Twitter stopping SMS 2FA for free members?

In a blog post last month, Twitter acknowledged that message-based 2FA was "historically popular" among its users, but the company said they had seen "phone-number based 2FA be used - and abused - by bad actors".

They made it clear that after "20 March 2023, we will no longer permit non-Twitter Blue subscribers to use text messages as a 2FA method".

Twitter clarified that accounts with SMS 2FA enabled will automatically have it disabled, but disabling phone-based authentication won't "disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account".

Also Read | Meta's proposed Twitter competitor: A look into the possible privacy risk

So, what can I do to secure my account?

Twitter has encouraged the use of "an authentication app or security key" as an alternative to SMS 2FA.

The company said, "These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure."

The first thing you need to do is visit your profile settings, on the phone app, click on your profile picture on the top left, and then scroll down to find, 'Settings and Support'.

Tap on it, and then tap on 'Settings and Privacy'. This will open up a page with all your profile settings. Look for 'Security and account access' and then tap on 'Security'.

Now tap on 'Two-factor authentication' and you will be presented with options on methods of securing your accounts.

Since 'Text Message' will no longer be an option for non-paying members, you can choose between 'Authentication App' or 'Security Key'.

A 'Security Key' is a physical device that normally slots into your computer and generates a random set of numbers that can be used for logins. Note that this will only work on supported browsers or mobile devices.

An 'Authentication App' is a third-party program that can be synced with your account and will generate random codes that you can input for logins.

There are tons of authentication apps on iOS and Android like Google or Microsoft's Authenticator, choose the one you like.

Now open Twitter on your desktop and click on the three dots in the ellipsis called 'More'. In the pop-up choose 'Settings and Support' and navigate to 'Two-factor authentication' like the Twitter app.

Now follow the instructions closely to sync your authentication app with your account. Once you are done, the next time you log in, you will need to open the app and input the code from there.