English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Twitter will not let you receive DMs from non-Blue accounts by default

    A new option has been added for direct messages on Twitter that allows users to receive DMs only from verified users or users they follow.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 17, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST
    Twitter will not let you receive DMs from non-Blue accounts by default

    (Representational Image)

    Twitter has updated their user's Direct Message (DM) settings to only show you messages from users you follow and verified users. This is turned on by default for all accounts, and they will have to go into setting and toggle their DM status to be open for everyone to receive messages.

    Also Read | Can't DM someone on Twitter if they don't follow you? Find out why


    The social media platform made the announcement through a tweet from their official account last week.

    WATCH: Elon Musk’s Story | The man behind Tesla, SpaceX & now Twitter

    Last month, Elon Musk had said that it was getting, "increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible". He added that the only platforms that will effectively combat the threat of spam bots would be those, "those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by ~10,000X".

    Related stories

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Direct Messages #Paid subscriptions #social media #Twitter #Twitter Blue
    first published: Jul 17, 2023 02:21 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!