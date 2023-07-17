Twitter will not let you receive DMs from non-Blue accounts by default

(Representational Image)

Twitter has updated their user's Direct Message (DM) settings to only show you messages from users you follow and verified users. This is turned on by default for all accounts, and they will have to go into setting and toggle their DM status to be open for everyone to receive messages.

The social media platform made the announcement through a tweet from their official account last week.



Starting as soon as July 14th, we’re adding a new messages setting that should help reduce the number of spam messages in DMs. With the new setting enabled, messages from users who you follow will arrive in your primary inbox, and messages from verified users who you don’t follow…

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 13, 2023

Last month, Elon Musk had said that it was getting, "increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible". He added that the only platforms that will effectively combat the threat of spam bots would be those, "those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by ~10,000X".