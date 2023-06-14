Can't DM someone on Twitter if they don't follow you? Find out why

Twitter Blue is one of Twitter's key initiatives to diversify its revenue streams beyond advertising

Social media giant Twitter has begun restricting users from freely sending direct messages (DMs) to other users regardless of subscription status. In what is being viewed as a way to drive up the firm's subscription revenue, users are now being redirected, via pop-ups, to sign-up for Twitter Blue, if they try to DM accounts that don't follow them.

"Only verified users can send DM requests to people that don't follow them. Sign up for Twitter Blue to continue," the message pop-up reads. Twitter Blue is the microblogging site's monthly subscription service.

A screenshot depicting Twitter Blue signup option for non-verified users

To be sure, this move has been in the works for some time. On June 12, Twitter owner Elon Musk had said they will 'hopefully' release this feature this week as a measure to curb bot spam messages on the platform.

"As I’ve said many times, it is increasingly difficult to distinguish between AI bots. Soon, it will be impossible. The only “social networks” that survive will be those that require verification. The payment system is a means of verification that increases bot cost by ~10,000X" he said.

Twitter Blue is one of Twitter's key initiatives to diversify its revenue streams beyond advertising and is crucial for its future revenue growth as Musk looks to turn around the fortunes of the debt-laden social media firm.

In recent months, Twitter has brought in several features which were previously available for free, under the Twitter Blue subscription. They include being eligible for recommendation in the company's algorithmic 'For You' timeline, SMS-based two-factor authentication, and the ability to vote in polls, among others. It has also limited new features such as encrypted direct messages to Blue subscribers.

The subscription service is available in India for a monthly fee of Rs 650 on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices for individual user accounts.

Brands and organisations will have to sign up for a significantly pricier 'Verified for Organisations' programme, whose subscription starts at $1,000 per month. These accounts will receive a gold checkmark and a square avatar. In India, the service is priced at Rs 82,300 per month.

Organisations can also choose to affiliate an individual or entity associated with them for an additional $50 per month (Rs 4,120 per month) per affiliate account.

An affiliate account receives the verification mark as well as an affiliate badge (a small image of the parent company's profile picture) displayed next to the checkmark.

Twitter also rolled out creator subscriptions across the world in April 2023. The feature, which is essentially a rebranded version of its earlier Super Follows feature, lets people subscribe to individual accounts.

That said, Twitter still makes bulk of its revenues from ad sales like other social media platforms. In recent months, the company has struggled to grow its ads business amid a slowdown in the digital ads market coupled with an advertiser exodus over concerns of brand safety and lax content moderation since Musk took over in October 2022.

Last month, Musk hired former NBCUniversal ad sales chief Linda Yaccarino as the company's new CEO, who will focus on Twitter's business operations. Musk will continue to focus on the company's product design and new technology as its executive chairman and chief technology officer, he said.