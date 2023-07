world Elon Musk’s Story | The man behind Tesla, SpaceX & now Twitter Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has recently announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence start-up called xAI. Recently he was also in the news after announcing that micro-blogging site Twitter is limiting tweets for non-paying users; and for Twitter's competition with Meta-owned Threads app. Musk has been known to do some outlandish things from time to time. We take a dive into how this billionaire went from getting bullied as a child to becoming one of the most successful and controversial men in tech. Watch his story.