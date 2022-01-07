MARKET NEWS

English
Twitter is testing video reactions to tweets on iOS

Twitter is also testing a revamped composer bar, which will sit at the bottom of the interface

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
The feature is called Tweet Take

Twitter is testing a new feature, that lets users react to tweets using videos and images, with the original tweet embedded. The feature lets users tap the retweet icon and choose a new option, titled "Quote Tweet with reaction."

Also Read: 5 times Elon Musk's tweets had us scratching our heads in 2021

Twitter calls this a Tweet Take. The feature is similar to TikTok's video replies, which allows commenters to react to a post, with images and videos.

Another feature it's testing, is a revamped composer bar, which will sit at the bottom of the interface. This differs from the floating compose button we are all used to, but may provide faster access to features like attachments, spaces and notifications.

Also Read: A look at all the features Twitter launched in 2021

Twitter has been rapidly introducing and adding new features to its platform, in a bid to keep up with the competition. In 2021, it introduced Spaces, it's very own subscription service Twitter Blue, Safety mode and communities, just to name a few.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android #Apple #Google #iOS #TikTok #Twitter
first published: Jan 7, 2022 01:33 pm

