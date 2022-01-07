Twitter is testing video reactions to tweets on iOS

The feature is called Tweet Take

Twitter is testing a new feature, that lets users react to tweets using videos and images, with the original tweet embedded. The feature lets users tap the retweet icon and choose a new option, titled "Quote Tweet with reaction."

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter!

Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

Twitter calls this a Tweet Take. The feature is similar to TikTok's video replies, which allows commenters to react to a post, with images and videos.Another feature it's testing, is a revamped composer bar, which will sit at the bottom of the interface. This differs from the floating compose button we are all used to, but may provide faster access to features like attachments, spaces and notifications.

Twitter has been rapidly introducing and adding new features to its platform, in a bid to keep up with the competition. In 2021, it introduced Spaces, it's very own subscription service Twitter Blue, Safety mode and communities, just to name a few.