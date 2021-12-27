MARKET NEWS

English
5 times Elon Musk's tweets had us scratching our heads in 2021

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
Elon Musk kept Twitter users both engaged and entertained in 2021. (File photo)

Apart from being known as the world's richest man, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk is also known to be quite active on Twitter. His tweets are often engaging, but there have been times when his tweets have left Twitter users bewildered.

Take a look at 5 of such tweets that Musk put out in 2021.

  1. When Elon Musk became "Lord Edge"
    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has left his followers on Twitter baffled by changing his display name on the social media platform again.


His new display name on Twitter is "Lorde Edge", and his location is Trollheim. The Tesla and SpaceX chief left no explanation for the name and location change.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the co-creator of cryptocurrency Dogecoin interpreted the name change as an angram for “elder doge”. He was refereeing to the iconic “Doge” or dog meme that inspired the creation of Dogecoin.

2. When Musk thought of quitting

Billionaire Elon Musk has once again left his followers baffled by wondering if he should quit job and become a full-time influencer. “Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time wdyt (what do you think),” Musk tweeted. This tweet confused his followers because not only did it come out of the blue, but the billionaire entrepreneur had announced earlier in the year that he would remain the CEO of Tesla for several years.

3. Of hollow globes and donkey kings
On April 5, Elon Musk put out a cryptic tweet about the Earth not being flat. The tweet prompted some Twitter users to ask if Musk was an "alien" to which he responded "obv".

4. The 'porcelain seat' admission
In November, Musk publicly admitted that at least 50% of his tweets were made when he was in the toilet.

5. 'Will we be on Mars in 2032?'

Musk, known for his futuristic dreams, tweeted about space travel in November, asking "Will we be on Mars?". Twitter users, however, had a comeback ready and told the SpaceX founder "That depends on you."

#Elon Musk #SpaceX #starlink #Tesla #Twitter
first published: Dec 27, 2021 05:55 pm

