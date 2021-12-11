MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

'Will we be on Mars in 2032?' asks Elon Musk. 'Depends on you', responds Twitter

Twitter users jumped onto the bandwagon with some asking Elon Musk for a ticket to Mars while a few others wanting to ship Dogecoin to Mars.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
It's

It's "Mars and cars" on Elon Musk's mind. (File photo)


It's only three weeks to go until 2022 and Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk seems very excited about the future, especially now.  He put out a series of tweets on Saturday beginning with wondering if he should quit his jobs and become a full-time influencer and ending with his dream of "Mars and cars".

Among them was also a tweet visualising Elon Musk's "futuristic" dreams. "Wow, only three weeks to 2022! What will 2032 will be like? Seems so futuristic! Will we be on Mars?" he tweeted.

Twitter users jumped onto the bandwagon with some asking for a ticket to Mars while a few others wanting to ship Dogecoin to Mars. "By 2032, Dogecoin will be the cryptocurrency of earth!" tweeted YouTuber Matt Wallace. David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein media, commented, "Us being on Mars depends on you, Elon. Also, can i get a ticket?"


Twitter user Larry Harris put forth an observation, "If you quit playing around on Twitter and get that rocket in the air we just might," while @dallasreview commented, "It's also sad that time passes by so quick. When are you going to fund your own immortality lab? Need more investment in that topic asap."

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars. In fact, the founding ethos of SpaceX was to make life multi-planetary. He says that settling humans on other planets, such as Mars, could preserve civilisation if Earth were to experience a cataclysm.

"History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," Musk had said in 2016.

He had also said that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.

SpaceX is coming close to orbital tests for the new spacecraft Starship, which is a major part of Elon Musk and SpaceX’s plans for the future of space travel. The company hopes that it will one day take humans to Mars. But, to take the Starships into orbit, a new launchpad in Florida is in the works.

"Work has now begun on that facility," Musk tweeted on December 3.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 #Elon Musk #Mars #SpaceX #Tesla
first published: Dec 11, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.