'Will we be on Mars in 2032?' asks Elon Musk. 'Depends on you', responds Twitter

It's "Mars and cars" on Elon Musk's mind. (File photo)

It's only three weeks to go until 2022 and Tesla and SpaceX's Elon Musk seems very excited about the future, especially now. He put out a series of tweets on Saturday beginning with wondering if he should quit his jobs and become a full-time influencer and ending with his dream of "Mars and cars".



Wow, only three weeks to 2022!

What will 2032 will be like?

Seems so futuristic!

Will we be on Mars?

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Twitter users jumped onto the bandwagon with some asking for a ticket to Mars while a few others wanting to ship Dogecoin to Mars. "By 2032, Dogecoin will be the cryptocurrency of earth!" tweeted YouTuber Matt Wallace. David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein media, commented, "Us being on Mars depends on you, Elon. Also, can i get a ticket?"



Will Dogecoin reach the moon by the end of 2022? #AskTheDogefather #ToTheMoon #OneDollar

— Jon Dalrymple Jr. (@JDalrympleJr) December 10, 2021

Twitter user Larry Harris put forth an observation, "If you quit playing around on Twitter and get that rocket in the air we just might," while @dallasreview commented, "It's also sad that time passes by so quick. When are you going to fund your own immortality lab? Need more investment in that topic asap."

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars. In fact, the founding ethos of SpaceX was to make life multi-planetary. He says that settling humans on other planets, such as Mars, could preserve civilisation if Earth were to experience a cataclysm.

"History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," Musk had said in 2016.

He had also said that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.

SpaceX is coming close to orbital tests for the new spacecraft Starship, which is a major part of Elon Musk and SpaceX’s plans for the future of space travel. The company hopes that it will one day take humans to Mars. But, to take the Starships into orbit, a new launchpad in Florida is in the works.

"Work has now begun on that facility," Musk tweeted on December 3.