    Twitter Blue users may get to hide the paid checkmark

    Twitter is also going to start removing verified checkmarks from April 1. Those who want to retain or get the once-coveted mark will have to pay

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Twitter Blue subscribers may soon get the option to hide the paid-for checkmarks on their profiles.

    The feature was spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who said Twitter was working on multiple features to let users control everything about their account verification and identity, Engadget reported.


    One of options is to show or hide the blue checkmarks subscribers get on their profile.


    Twitter's checkmarks for Blue subscribers have quickly become a stigma of sorts on the platform, where people are being picked on for paying to subscribe to Twitter, which has seen a lot of changes and turbulence after maverick tech billionaire Elon Musk bought the company in October 2022.

    The micro-blogging platform will be taking away verified legacy checkmarks starting April 1, which means users will have to pay for a subscription if they want the once-coveted white tickmark in a blue blob.

