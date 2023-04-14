English
    Twitter Blue gets a raise in limit to 10,000 characters per tweet

    The company is also relaunching Super Follows as Subscriptions that allows creators to earn money on the platform

    Moneycontrol News
    April 14, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
    Twitter increases word limit for paid users to 10,000 characters

    (Representative Image)


    Twitter is raising the character limit for tweets to 10,000 for Twitter Blue users. The text will also support bold and italic formatting.


    Besides that, Twitter is also rebranding 'Super Follows' to 'Subscriptions' and any Twitter Blue users can apply to enable subscriptions by tapping on 'Monetization' in the settings.

    Twitter says that it will not take a commission on whatever a creator earns on the platform for the first year.

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk said for the first year creators, will receive whatever money the platform receives. That equates to, 70 percent for subscriptions on iOS and Android (they charge 30 percent) and 92 percent on web (could be better, depending on payment processor).

    Musk said that after the first year, "iOS and Android fees drop to 15 percent and we will add a small amount on top of that, depending on volume".

    Twitter will also help promote a creators work, and they would be free to leave at anytime with whatever they have uploaded to the platform.

    first published: Apr 14, 2023 01:16 pm