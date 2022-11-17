Trai to roll out KYC-based caller ID system in 3 weeks: Report

Representational Image

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is set to roll out its mobile phone caller identity system — verified by KYC (know your customer details) within the next three weeks.

According to a report by Mint, Trai chairperson PD Vaghela said on Wednesday that the telecom watchdog will also explore the new regulation keeping in view the “scenario of multiple screens, same content".

Also Read | Trai to issue consultation paper on caller IDs to tackle spam

The caller ID system will be pitched as the government’s replacement for the popular Swedish caller identifying app - Truecaller. “Trai has conducted several stakeholder consultations to iron out the issues," Vaghela told HT. “The new feature should be rolled out in the next two to three weeks."

Back in May, CEO and co-founder Trucaller Alan Mamedi had said that Trai's plan to develop a caller-name display system would not be a competition to Truecaller.

Vaghela added that the regulatory and legal framework needs to keep pace with the new developments to ensure not only smooth adoption of the new technologies but also protection of state and consumer interests, said the report.

“The primary area which requires attention of the regulatory regime is the convergence of content. Today, the same content is available on television, smart connected screens as well as smartphones. Owing to the difference in the distribution mechanism on these platforms, they pose a regulatory challenge. Therefore, in the new technological world of convergence, we need to deliberate on the possible alignment of regulatory regime keeping in view the scenario of ‘multiple screens, same content’," he told the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Big Picture Summit.

The body also aims to introduce amendments to its tariff order and interconnection regulations in line with its stated policy of “light-touch regulations" and not put undue burden on consumers, said the report.