    Today in AI: Meta explains its AI algorithms, Microsoft offers certification in Generative AI and more

    Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 30, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST
    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Meta explains how its AI algorithms work on Instagram and Facebook


    The social media giant has put out a post explaining how its AI Algorithms decide on the content you see on your feed.


    • More than 20 percent of the content you see on your feeds is decided by AI, curated from people, organisations or public accounts that you follow.

    • The AI can classify posts according to topic/genre, can predict hashtags, and find similar posts and clusters. Meta's retrieval systems for content take just "hundredths of a second to narrow billions of pieces of content down to thousands and then to a few hundred that are relevant to a particular person’s interests".

    Microsoft's 'Skill for Jobs' initiative now offers free crash course on AI


    The course also has the first professional certification for Generative AI, a global grant challenge in collaboration with data.org, and provides access to free learning events and resources.


    • The grant challenge, set up in partnership with data.org, AI for good lab and GitHub, encourages the development of non-profit organisations dedicated to AI research or academic institutions that can offer courses to train workforces on Generative AI.

    • As part of LinkedIn's Skills for Jobs programme, the platform will offer online professional certification for Generative AI. The coursework will include introductory concepts, a brief explainer on responsible AI, and a career essentials certificate for completing it.

    Related stories

    Why India risks falling behind in the AI race


    Indian software services firms must build language models from scratch for themselves and their customers.


    • India’s tech industry is being less than bold in embracing artificial intelligence. It’s hoping to create solutions for corporate clients by building on top of somebody else’s investment in foundational technologies, hardly a strategy for pathbreaking success.

    • India’s startup landscape, meanwhile, is caught in a time warp, with embarrassed investors marking down their stakes in Byju’s, an online education company collapsing under the weight of its own reckless growth. The easy funding from the pandemic era has dried up. As financiers push founders for profitability, they’re discovering that in many cases even the revenue is fake.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #AI certification #Artificial Intelligence #Generative AI #Meta #Microsoft
    first published: Jun 30, 2023 06:31 pm