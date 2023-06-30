Today in AI: Meta explains its AI algorithms, Microsoft offers certification in Generative AI and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Meta explains how its AI algorithms work on Instagram and Facebook

The social media giant has put out a post explaining how its AI Algorithms decide on the content you see on your feed.





More than 20 percent of the content you see on your feeds is decided by AI, curated from people, organisations or public accounts that you follow.



The AI can classify posts according to topic/genre, can predict hashtags, and find similar posts and clusters. Meta's retrieval systems for content take just "hundredths of a second to narrow billions of pieces of content down to thousands and then to a few hundred that are relevant to a particular person’s interests".



Microsoft's 'Skill for Jobs' initiative now offers free crash course on AI

The course also has the first professional certification for Generative AI, a global grant challenge in collaboration with data.org, and provides access to free learning events and resources.





The grant challenge, set up in partnership with data.org, AI for good lab and GitHub, encourages the development of non-profit organisations dedicated to AI research or academic institutions that can offer courses to train workforces on Generative AI.



As part of LinkedIn's Skills for Jobs programme, the platform will offer online professional certification for Generative AI. The coursework will include introductory concepts, a brief explainer on responsible AI, and a career essentials certificate for completing it.



Why India risks falling behind in the AI race

Indian software services firms must build language models from scratch for themselves and their customers.

