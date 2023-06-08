Today in AI: ChatGPT will kill some jobs says OpenAI CEO, Google updates Bard, Apple has a close eye on AI and more

(Image: Moneycontrol)

OpenAI's Sam Altman believes AI will create new jobs but kill old ones

Currently on a six-nation tour, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's visit to India has been punctuated by shockingly honest answers for the current state of AI.





He viewed India as one of the countries where government-funded AI projects could find success. Altman was welcoming of the massive wave of AI regulation talks in many countries, saying that governments should intervene.



He also doesn't think that AI will lead to extinction, and said that there would be rapid iteration of the technology, at a speed that no one can see coming.



Google is updating Bard AI's logic and reasoning abilities

Google's Bard AI is getting two new updates that will improve the AI's mathematical skills and allow users to export Bard's responses straight to Google Sheets.





In a blog post published by the company, Google said that it is using a new technique called "implicit code execution" that will let Bard detect computational prompts and run code in the background.



It allows Bard to write and run its own code in the background, testing it for functionality before it sends a response. Google says that the new method improves Bard's responses by 30%.



Apple CEO Tim Cook uses ChatGPT, says he is excited about it

Appearing on a television show, Good Morning America, Cook said that he uses ChatGPT and admitted that it was something that Apple was looking at closely. He expressed excitement at the potential of the technology but also called for caution.

