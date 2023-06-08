OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT will create new jobs but kill some old ones

Altman viewed India as one of the countries where government-funded AI projects could find success.(Image: AFP)

Currently on a six-nation tour, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's visit to India has been punctuated by shockingly honest answers for the current state of AI. In an interview with The Economic Times, Altman admitted that AI will kill jobs but also create new ones, just like every other technology trend. He argued that the labor markets would adopt to disruptions in two generations.

Altman did concede that he would not be able to predict the speed of the change however, saying it will depend on, "the socioeconomic contract and the way governments think about (this disruption)".

He viewed India as one of the countries where government-funded AI projects could find success. Altman was welcoming of the massive wave of AI regulation talks in many countries, saying that governments should intervene.

Speaking on the dangers of deepfakes and other frauds, Altman said that he was confident technology would meet this challenge, and there will be solutions to establish authenticity.

He also doesn't think that AI will lead to extinction, and said that there would be rapid iteration of the technology, at a speed that no one can see coming.